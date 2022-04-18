ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department crews made quick work of a fire on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

RFD officials say crews responded to the report of a building on fire at 513 Lyell Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

According to firefighters, a level 1 Hazmat was called due to oil storage drums that were damaged by the fire and caused a leak. Officials say the leak was contained and the Hazmat team safely moved materials and provided decontamination.

RDD reported no injuries to civilians or firefighters and said the fire was brought under control in approximately 24 minutes.

Officials say the structure sustained ‘excessive” smoke and fire damage.