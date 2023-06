The Gates Fire District on scene of a garage fire on Lori Lane (Photo/Assistant Chief Timothy Goole)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Fire District is investigating a garage fire that took place on Lori Lane overnight into Friday.

The garage appeared to be fully engulfed in flames and smoke. According to firefighters, there were no injuries and the house only received minor interior damages.

It is currently unknown what the cause of the fire was. The Gates Fire District will continue to investigate the incident.

Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.