ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews were at the scene of a house fire on Ripplewood Drive in Greece Monday morning.

Firefighters told News 8 that a fire started inside the garage of the home before extending into the house. One individual was evacuated from inside the home. No injuries were reported, but the roof of the home sustained damage.

Additionally, after hooking up their primary line, it led to a water main break in the area. No further details have been released.

The cause of the house fire is under investigation. Stay with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.