ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Chief and Commissioner Thomas E. Jones, Jr. of the Penfield Fire Company passed away at 86 years old. The Penfield Fire Company announced his passing on social media.

Chief Jones first joined them in September of 1957 and worked for over 65 years until the day of his passing.

He became chief from April 1971 until 1973. Afterward, Jones became the Fire District Commissioner from 1973 until 2009. He then became chairman of the board from 1991 to 2005.

While he served with the Penfield Fire Company as chief and commissioner, the district saw the opening of Station 2 on Qualtrough Road, the construction of two stations on Harris Road and Penfield Road, and the building expansion of Station 1 on Penfield Road.

The Penfield Fire Company said that Tom was best known for offering words of encouragement, introducing himself to new members at the fire district, and making sure everyone felt welcome:

“Tom will be dearly missed by everyone in our fire company, the East Rochester Fire Department Exempts, Past Chief’s organization and most importantly his family. We want to thank Tom’s family, his wife Sue, children and grandchildren for sharing Tom with us. Our community lost a great man yesterday morning but Tom’s memory and legacy will live on. Please keep Past Chief Jones, his family and our fire company in your thoughts as we mourn the loss of Tom. Rest In Peace Chief and thank you for your dedicated service to our community!!“