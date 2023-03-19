ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters rescued a man from the banks of the Genesee River Saturday afternoon after he fell and suffered a head injury, officials with the Rochester Fire Department said that evening.

At around 2 p.m. firefighters responded to the river bank at Maplewood Park.

First responders said they had to take the rose garden trail down, where they found the man with multiple injuries, but in stable condition. They said they used a water rescue boat to transport him from the west bank to the more easily accessible east bank, where an ambulance was waiting.

A rope rescue team was also on scene, but this was a precautionary measure that did not end up being necessary, RFD confirmed.

The entire rescue operation took approximately 45 minutes with six specialty teams responding, representatives said.

Approximate Location