Firefighters on scene at a house fire on Glen Road in Brighton on February 11, 2023. (News 8 WROC / Gio Battaglia)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon.

According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen.

When BFD arrived on scene, they saw that fire was coming from one particular section of the house, but were struggling to access the home due to the neighborhood terrain, Hiller said.

Due to the access issues, Hiller said that equipment needed to be shuttled to the home. First responders from all around the region came to assist — coming from Pittsford, Penfield, Rochester, Bushnell’s Basin, and Henrietta.

All individuals were able to exit the house safely by the time responders arrived. No civilians or firefighters were injured, Hiller said. By 2:30 p.m. responders extinguished the flames.

The house sustained moderate damage and is currently unlivable, he said, and the Monroe County Fire Bureau will be assisting the affected individuals in finding temporary living.

Hiller said that it’s too soon to determine if the house is repairable.

The fire remains under investigation.