ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large fire on North Clinton Avenue.

According to crew members with News 8, the fire began around the area of a local auto repair shop believed to be located on 1525 North Clinton Avenue.

Emergency crews arrived were called to the fire around 5:30 a.m. Several fire companies with the Rochester Fire Department have been dispatched to what has been declared as a three-alarm fire.

Authorities say an update on the condition of the building will be announced momentarily. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Further details are limited at the time of writing.

Officials have blocked off the entirety of Clinton Avenue, from the Northern section all the way to 104.

(WROC File / Eric Schedlbauer)

We were just told they would get us an update as soon as possible. But said they would be here for a while before they walked away. If you use N Clinton to get to 104 you’ll need another route this am pic.twitter.com/gQriQp9Aws — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 4, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.