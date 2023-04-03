ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were working through heavy smoke to put out a massive house fire in a Mendon neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Details are limited at this time, but News 8 staff are currently on scene attempting to learn more.
As of 4:30 p.m. there are currently multiple companies responding to the home, which is completely destroyed due to the flames.
The fire was mostly under control by 4:30 p.m. according to staff on scene, but small flames continued to pop up from the rubble of the destroyed home.
The home is located on Chorley Wood Ct.
