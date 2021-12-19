Cooking accident causes house fire on Seneca Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Cross assisted five people after a fire broke out at a house on Seneca Avenue near Nester Street in Rochester on Saturday around 8 p.m.

According to the RFD, the fire originated in the kitchen which was completely destroyed. The rest of the house received smoke and water damages.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 15 minutes. Three pets were able to escape from the fire unharmed. The house had working smoke detectors.

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire appears to be due to a cooking accident.