ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently battling a large apartment fire on East Main Street and Alexander Street in Rochester.

News 8 crew members on the scene say the fire is spreading throughout the whole structure. Firefighters at the location are attempting to cut holes in the roof to access the top floor.

According to first responders, the blaze has been declared a second alarm fire and all units have been told to exit the building. Fire crews are attacking the fire from outside the residence.

Jim’s on Main, a local diner restaurant, is housed a few doors near the apartment building.

Crew members at the scene of the fire say they saw a person leaving on a stretcher. No information has been released on possible injuries at this time.

The structure appears to be the same one involved in a vehicle fire three days ago.

Large apartment fire at East main and Alexander this is the same building that had a fire on Friday. This one looks more serious full structure involved. Fire Department attempting to cut holes in roof #roc pic.twitter.com/RLQlqruvJ3 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 18, 2022

Scene

East Main Street at 7:40 a.m. / Captured by News 8 Reporter Eriketa Cost

Location

