WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews are currently battling a large house fire that began overnight near Stillmeadow Way in Williamson Wednesday.

News 8 crew members at the scene say there are multiple companies at the location as well as state police. Smoke appears to be coming out of all sides of the roof of a single-family home.

There is no information on whether there are injuries at this time.

Authorities have yet to determine what started the fire.

