ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire on Ames Street Thursday night.

A large number of firefighters responded to the home around 10:30 p.m. A News 8 crew said they saw a person get placed on a stretcher. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

Details about the fire are limited at this time as we work to find out more details about the incident.

