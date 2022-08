CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua’s firefighters responded to a house fire in Canandaigua Monday afternoon.

The homeowner reported that the fire happened in the attic and that everyone in the household — including pets — got out of the home safely.

No official information has been released by the Canandaigua Fire Department.

A fire in the attic at this home in canandaigua. Home owner tells me she does have a working smoke detector and everyone including pets got out safely @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mvLBX085LD — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) August 8, 2022

