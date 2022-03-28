ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are investigating a large apartment fire at the Hamilton near the area of Mount Hope Avenue Monday morning.

According to News 8 crew members, several firetrucks, ambulances and police vehicles were at the scene of the fire around 6 a.m. The high-rise apartments are located at 185 Mount Hope Avenue.

Firefighters on scene continue to work on the fire. Some smoke could be seen coming from the bottom floors of the building, according to crew members at the scene.

Immediate details on injuries or what started the fire are not available at this time.

Officials are currently investigating, with majority of road access blocked off for the time being.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.