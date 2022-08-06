HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A house on Valiant Drive in Henrietta was declared unlivable after it caught fire on Friday evening.

Members of the Henrietta Fire Department on-scene said that the fire started on the deck. They said the fire became difficult to control due to the humid weather and the construction of the house. No injuries were reported.

“The heat is definitely playing a part in this; due to the excessive heat and humidity, we had to call in extra companies,” said Chief Mark Cholach of the Henrietta Fire Department. “We’ve got four extra companies called to the scene right now just to relieve our own people. It’s going to be a pretty tedious overhaul operation.”

They also said that the owner of the house is displaced after the fire, however, Red Cross was on the scene to assist the homeowner.

No further information has been released at this time.

