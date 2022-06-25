PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the West Webster Fire Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire Saturday evening at a Walmart on Brandt Point Drive in Penfield.

Upon arrival, firefighters said a plug had failed and there was a small number of flames and smoke.

Firefighters said there were no injuries that were reported and the damage to the electrical equipment was minimal.

The store was evacuated and employees were allowed back into the store, but no customers were allowed in at the time of this writing.

