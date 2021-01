ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire on Fulton Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, four families escaped safely. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Firefighters expect to be on the scene into the early morning hours Thursday.

Photos courtesy @RFDPIO1

