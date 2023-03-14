Firefighters on scene of the Burbank St. fire at approximately 2:30 p.m. March 14, 2023. (Isabel Garcia / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently battling a working fire at a house on Burbank Street.

News 8 staff on scene learned that crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of a vacant home, extending to the second floor. Majority of the damage is to that second floor.

Fire crews add that a mayday was initially called for a firefighter running low on oxygen, however he made it out safely.

Footage from staff showed fire coming out from underneath the roof of the structure, as well as significant smoke.

