ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local elementary school student rode to campus in style Thursday.

The Chili and Gates fire departments recognized fourth-grader Samir for doing an amazing job with his home fire escape plan, by driving him to school in a fire truck. It’s the prize in a contest challenging students to make a fire escape plan for their homes.

Whoever had the best drawing won this amazing ride. Other winners were recognized throughout the week.