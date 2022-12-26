First responders gathered outside Strong Memorial Hospital as parts of Crittenden Boulevard are blocked off (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to URMC’s Clinical Research Center on Crittenden Boulevard after a pipe burst inside the building.

RFD said that a four-inch standpipe was flowing water on the fifth floor, which caused extensive water damage on all five floors of the building.

City water officials were able to stop the flow of water as fire crews shut off power and water to the building. RFD clarifies that the hospital and patient care buildings will not be affected by the shutoff.

RFD fire crews are currently working to remove the standing water from the building.

