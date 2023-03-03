ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters are currently at the scene of a working fire at an apartment complex in the area of St. Paul Street and Beach Street.
According to RFD, the building contained 10 apartments. All residents were able to exit the building on their own. No injuries were reported.
Investigators said that the fire started in the second-floor bathroom before spreading to the first floor and the attic
RFD also said they discovered a water pipe issue in the building, adding that Red Cross may have to assist the families living in the building until the problem is fixed.
