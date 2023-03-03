Firefighters can be seen battling a fire at an apartment complex on St. Paul St. (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters are currently at the scene of a working fire at an apartment complex in the area of St. Paul Street and Beach Street.

According to RFD, the building contained 10 apartments. All residents were able to exit the building on their own. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said that the fire started in the second-floor bathroom before spreading to the first floor and the attic

RFD also said they discovered a water pipe issue in the building, adding that Red Cross may have to assist the families living in the building until the problem is fixed.

The @IAFF1071 at a large apartment complex on the corner of Saint Paul and Beach residence seem to be out of the building. Firefighters concentrating their efforts on the second floor apartment. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/oT1YXXi4jr — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 3, 2023

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.