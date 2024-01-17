ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters battled a three-alarm fire on Jefferson Avenue as the roadways were shut down.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, they responded to a call at a mixed occupancy structure on Jefferson Ave, with the caller saying flames were going through the roof.

Upon arrival, firefighters said that they deployed an attack line, but the size of the building led to them calling for a second and third alarm. The building, according to RFD, was not structurally sound after the fire.

There were no reports of people inside the building. It’s not clear if there were any injuries to civilians or firefighters, however, all firefighters attacked the fire outside the building.

This comes after Rochester firefighters battled a house fire on Carl Street where flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure. That structure was also evacuated, but no reports of any injuries.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.