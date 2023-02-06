ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are battling a house fire taking place on North Clinton Avenue in the early, morning hours of Monday.
The house fire is located near Avenue A as fire crews have that area of the city blocked off to traffic as firefighters work to put out the fire.
According to the Rochester Fire Department, it was a two-alarm fire that took place inside a vacant home and the fire was on all three floors of the house.
RFD also added that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
