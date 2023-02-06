Fire crews have the area of North Clinton Avenue blocked to traffic as they fight a house fire (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are battling a house fire taking place on North Clinton Avenue in the early, morning hours of Monday.

The house fire is located near Avenue A as fire crews have that area of the city blocked off to traffic as firefighters work to put out the fire.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, it was a two-alarm fire that took place inside a vacant home and the fire was on all three floors of the house.

RFD also added that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

@RFDPIO1 responding to a fire in the attic at 1054 N. Clinton Ave. road is blocked near the area, avoid if possible while they work. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/XWBnKIF3PM — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) February 6, 2023

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.