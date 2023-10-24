ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning on Lakeside Road in the Town of Ontario.

According to fire crews on the scene, five towns had to assist in battling the fire. They said the family was able to evacuate from the home safely. No injuries were reported.

The home is currently uninhabitable and the cause of the fire is under investigation. In addition, Lakeside Road will be closed from Berg Road to Rt. 104 until further notice.

