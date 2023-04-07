Several fire agencies on the scene of a carpet store fire in Medina (News 8 WROC/Emalee Burkhard)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a heavy fire in the Village of Medina.

The fire occurred at a carpet store on Main Street. Several agencies were at the scene including the Albion, Lockport, and Shelby fire departments.

Fire crews on scene told News 8 the fire was upgraded to a four alarm fire. They add one male was rescued from the second floor window when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Water is being drafted out of a nearby creek and canal, requiring three separate water sources to be used.

