ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a heavy fire in the Village of Medina.
The fire occurred at a carpet store on Main Street. Several agencies were at the scene including the Albion, Lockport, and Shelby fire departments.
Fire crews on scene told News 8 the fire was upgraded to a four alarm fire. They add one male was rescued from the second floor window when fire crews arrived on the scene.
Water is being drafted out of a nearby creek and canal, requiring three separate water sources to be used.
