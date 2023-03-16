ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were battling a fire at a vacant house on North Street and Clifford Avenue just after midnight on Thursday.

Smoke can be seen rising from the top of the house and small flames can be seen on the exterior of the upper portion of the structure. The fire appears to have damaged both floors.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Fire crews say that there were no injuries to firefighters.

