ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being hurt while battling a fire on Vick Park A., according to the Rochester Fire Department.
When crews arrived on scene Sunday afternoon, they saw a heavy fire from the rear of the home, originating from the second floor and the side.
Firefighters also tell News 8 that a person inside of the fire made it out of the house before they arrived but was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
RFD Captain David Abdoch says the fire remains under investigation.
