ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being hurt while battling a fire on Vick Park A., according to the Rochester Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene Sunday afternoon, they saw a heavy fire from the rear of the home, originating from the second floor and the side.

Firefighters also tell News 8 that a person inside of the fire made it out of the house before they arrived but was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

(Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

RFD Captain David Abdoch says the fire remains under investigation.

