ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester firefighter was hospitalized after units responded to a house fire on Weaver Street late Tuesday night.

According to officials, firefighters were dispatched to 20 Weaver Street for reports of a fire with people trapped and jumping out of windows. Upon arrival, they reported the structure already suffered heavy smoke damage and fire had spread to the residence next to it.

Crews cleared out the fire, conducted searches, and eventually found no occupants inside. The Rochester Fire Department claimed the building is now uninhabitable.

Investigators say the same building had been on fire the day prior.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No other members or civilians were hurt during this incident.

Location