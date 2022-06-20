ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester firefighter was hospitalized and a family was displaced following an overnight house fire on East Ridge Road Monday.

According to officials, emergency crews were dispatched to 350 East Ridge Road around 2:40 a.m. for reports of a house on fire. Upon arrival, they saw heavy black smoke coming from the second floor.

A working fire was immediately declared and fire crews began an interior attack on the second floor of the single-family home. Officials say the fire was contained to the second-floor bedroom.

Despite their efforts, the 2 1/2 story, wood-framed home sustained significant damage and was deemed not habitable. One adult and four children were displaced, and are being helped by RedCross.

Although unclear at first, authorities said a firefighter sustained a low leg injury during the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Police are working to determine what caused the fire. An investigation is now underway.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.