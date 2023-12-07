ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters and police are investigating a fire as the roadway of Fulton Avenue has been closed.

The roadway is blocked off by fire trucks, police vehicles, and tape. Hoses can be seen extending across the roadway as a ladder is extended over at least one of the homes.

It is unknown what the cause of the blockade is. A News 8 crew was at the scene of the closure, but fire crews at the scene said they were unable to provide information as the investigation continues.

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Fire Department and the Rochester Police Department for any information on what happened.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.