Fire on Highland Parkway Sunday, no injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire with a possible person inside Sunday night on Highland Parkway.

According to officials around 5:25 p.m. the RFD responded to the address, which was a two story townhouse within four minutes. An additional company was requested when they got to the scene. The fire involved the chimney and roof in the exterior wall on the first and second level.

Firefighters struggled as they dealt with icy and deep snow around the residence, but quickly got a line inside.

Officials say crews found that the residence was unoccupied and no one was injured. It took firefighters around 25 minutes to control the fire.

An engine company that was responding to the fire was involved in a car accident while on the way near S. Clinton Avenue. The vehicle that crashed into the truck has sustained extensive damage however no injuries were reported.

The RFD is continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire.