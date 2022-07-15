ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An apartment complex on Alexander Street was heavily damaged following an overnight fire Friday.

According to fire crew members, the incident occurred at a rooming house on 432 Alexander Street. Officials say approximately 20 single-room apartments were affected by the fire.

Several of those rooms sustained heavy damage due to a rapid spread of fire within the structure. Firefighters say escape exits were blocked from the second floor, which could have trapped some residents inside the building.

Investigators believe a vehicle fire near the side entrance of the apartment complex was what caused the fire to spread inside the building.

Authorities say some residents were able to self-evacuate, but others required firefighter assistance. An investigation is currently underway to determine how the vehicle fire began.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.