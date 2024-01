ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating what led to a fire that ravaged a house on Carl Street overnight.

A News 8 crew was at the scene of the fire and saw a large response. Firefighters were seen evacuating the home before putting the flames out.

The second floor of the home is destroyed, but there is no confirmation on any injuries.

News 8 has reached out to RFD for more information on the fire and will update this story as more details are revealed.