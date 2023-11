ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire in Orleans County destroyed a longtime business on Route 31 in Albion.

Frank’s Auto Service, which has been open since the 1980s, was destroyed in a fire that began Sunday morning around 8 a.m.

According to fire crews, power lines made it difficult to put out the fire, and a hazmat team was called due to the chemicals inside the shop. Cleanup took around 10 hours.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.