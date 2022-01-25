PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters of the Rochester Fire Department are currently working to extinguish a large fire at an apartment complex in Perinton on Tuesday.

The fire began shortly before 3 a.m. this morning near Honeysuckle Terrace. Crew members with News 8 say this is a two alarm fire. Smoke and fire are visible from the top of the Pines of Perinton complex.

According to the American Red Cross, at least 20 people have been affected from the fire. The agency also says that a total of 10 units were involved.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Several families that live at the location are being sheltered inside an RTS bus for warmth, as emergency crews continue to sustain the blaze.

The Fairport School District sent out a notice that buses sent to Pines of Perinton will be delayed this morning. As of 8:30 a.m., fire crews are still working to extinguish what is left of this apartment complex.

Authorities have not released any information on what caused the fire.

(Alec Richardson / WROC)

Families being sheltered in an RTS bus for warmth while firefighters battle the blaze at the Pines of Perinton. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/wNNT5zfwmo — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) January 25, 2022

Following this fire on scene for you. Crews are out here spraying the complex working to extinguish whats left of it @News_8 https://t.co/yOU8oj1qia pic.twitter.com/NGyMIAr4Nk — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) January 25, 2022

Watch Video Of The Fire At 5AM:

