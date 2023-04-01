ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews tended to a vacant house fire on Remington Street Saturday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to 442 Remington Street just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of smoke coming from a house.

Fire crews arrived on scene of a two and a half story house, which RFD adds was the scene of a previous fire in October 2022 — resulting in it already being heavily damaged.

The location was also the scene of a previous fire in the attic of the home back in March.

RFD says crews removed boards from the first-floor windows and entrances before entering to extinguish a fire located inside the side entrance.

No one was inside of the house at the time of the fire. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to RFD.