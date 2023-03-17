ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A building suffers significant damage after a fire on Avenue A Friday afternoon.

RFD responded to the fire shortly after 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews told News 8 that no one was inside of the building at the time of the fire. They add there is significant damage.

The Deputy Chief of the Rochester Fire Department says the recent run of fires are the biggest he has seen throughout a 23-year career.

Details are limited at this time. Fire crews told News 8 staff on scene that the fire is under control.

