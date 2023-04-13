ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews responded to a fire at a house on Curlew Street Thursday afternoon just after 5 p.m.

The Rochester Fire Department told News 8 the owner of the house was grilling outside too close to the house when the fire started.

RFD says the fire has been extinguished, but not well enough. They add that smoke traveled up into the rafters of the back porch and caught fire.

After that, RFD responded and put out the fire.

