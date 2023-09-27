ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus, and the driver’s dog, have died, according to Webster Police.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say a Sedan was driving north on Webster Road when it did not stop at the stop sign. The Sedan then crashed into the Wayne Central bus that was on Lake Road. Both vehicles were run off the road and caught fire.

According to the Wayne Central School District and Webster police, 22 students and three adults, including the driver, were on the school bus during a field trip at the time of the crash. Officials say one of the students is currently being treated for a leg injury.

The other kids and adults who were on the school bus were able to get off the bus before it caught fire, and suffered minor injuries, according to the district and Webster police. The district adds a second bus was dispatched due to the incident.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by Webster police as Webster resident William Fierstein, 73, as well as his dog, were killed in the crash.

The area of Lake and Webster Road has since reopened, according to Webster police.

While the fire did not spread, police say fire departments on the scene activated a Hazmat protocol.

“That’s most likely as a result of the fuel, fuel leaking from the bus, so that’s probably just a precaution the fire department took to make sure it doesn’t enter the storm sewer and things like that,” Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier said.

