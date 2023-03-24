ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is on their way to the hospital after a fire on Glenwood Ave.

News 8 staff also on the scene says firefighters and EMS were performing CPR on a person. They add that family around them were crying. AMR was doing chest compressions on the person on their way to the hospital.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the occupants of the home were a couple in their 60s. They add the cause of the fire was a stove.

Very emotional scene as I arrived to this fire on Glenwood Ave in the city. Firefighters and Ems were performing cpr on a person as I arrived and family around them crying. I have not gotten confirmation yet if this is fatal. I will update when I learn more. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/XNVy9up4Ti — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) March 24, 2023

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.