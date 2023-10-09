ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family had to be saved by firefighters during a house fire on Hartsville Lane in Webster.

Fire crews at the scene told News 8 that the family, along with their dog, was on a back roof and had to be helped down when police arrived. Nobody was injured, but the family was displaced.

It has not been confirmed how many people were in the home at the time of the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

