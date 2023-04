ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six Rochester Fire Department fire trucks are on scene of a fire on Murray Street.

News 8 staff on scene says fire damage is visible on the second floor of the residence.

Now able to move closer. You can see full extent of exterior damage here @News_8 pic.twitter.com/SgiP79kdN3 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) April 6, 2023

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.