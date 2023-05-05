ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is currently on the scene of a house fire on Weld Street Friday morning.

Smoke can be seen rising from the roof of the home as firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

According to RFD, the home contains two apartments side-by-side. Five people lived in one apartment and two lived in the other. All seven made it out of the house.

No official information has been revealed regarding the fire at this time.

Have been told this is two apartments side by side 66&68 weld st. 5 people in one and 2 in the other. Everyone is out. Makes it hard for firefighters bc it’s like fighting 2 fires at once. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/wDXkwUJVgd — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) May 5, 2023

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.