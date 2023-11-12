ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A residence in Canandaigua saw significant damage after a fire on Sunday evening, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 5 pm, Ontario police and Cheshire fire departments responded to a report of a structure on fire at a residence on Route 5 and 20 Lot 4. Canandaigua EMS also responded to the scene. The resident of the home was unharmed.

According to deputies, the fire crews were able to put out the fire but not before it caused significant damage to the home.

The area was shut down for a few hours while crews worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Ontario Fire Department.