ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to a fire on Portland Avenue in Rochester Friday.

Firefighters say a resident of the apartment building heard a smoke detector around 1:00 p.m. and immediately went outside and called 911.

Fire crews saw smoke coming out of the back of the two-story building. Firefighters evacuated the building and found the fire in an apartment on the second floor.

They were able to contain the fire to the one apartment, but it took 20 minutes to put out “due to the large amount of personal belongings in the apartment,” which they said “hampered search and extinguishment efforts.”

No one was hurt, but five cats and one dog were rescued. Firefighters said some of them required medical attention.

The American Red Cross is helping to shelter four adults and three children who displaced by the fire.