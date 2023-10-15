ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A few residents are displaced after a fire at a building on Minder Street and Pullman Avenue Sunday, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, they were alerted to the fire after a resident heard a smoke detector. They add the fire started on first floor of a twelve-unit building, then extended to the second floor.

Crews said they are checking for extensions throughout the rest of the building. No injuries were reported.

Multiple residents are displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.