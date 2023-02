ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews are battling a house fire Thursday morning in the area of Spencerport Road and Salmon Creek Road in Brockport.

The area of Salmon Creek Road and Sweden Walker Road was closed to traffic as fire crews attempt to take control of the fire.

No official information has been released regarding the circumstances of the fire or if there were any injuries reported.

