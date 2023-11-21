ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews are battling a house fire on Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson Tuesday morning.

News 8 was told that the fire was at a split-level multi-family home. A fire engine from the Pultneyville Fire Department can be seen on the scene, as well as several police and emergency vehicles. An ambulance was also at the scene, but it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

The roadway is blocked at Route 21. A News 8 crew is at the scene. This story will be updated as more details are revealed.

