ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews are currently working on the scene of a house fire on Hancock Street early Friday morning.

The first calls of the fire came around 4:30 a.m. and it appears that flames are visible coming from the structure.

A News 8 crew on the scene say that the top floor of the home is engulfed in flames and that people in blankets are scene outside of the home. It’s unclear if any residents are displaced or injured as a result of the fire.

The area of Hancock Street and West Avenue is currently closed to traffic as fire crews continue to fight the fire.

