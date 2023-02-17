ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant synagogue on Joseph Avenue on Friday morning.

According to the fire crews, the fire started in the basement of the building before spreading to the first floor. It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Due to the size of the building and the weather, more crews had to be called in.

Firefighters said that the fire is under investigation, however nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

